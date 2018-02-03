Netflix’s ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Series Releases New Promo

Netflix is undertaking a major anime support role going into 2018 as the streaming service is starting to host or produce multiple series and adaptations fans should keep their eyes on.

One of their biggest upcoming projects is a live-action adaptation of ONE’s popular series, Mob Psycho 100, and every new look at the series is better than ever.

The recent promo for the series is short, but crams in a lot of good details fans of the manga and anime versions of the series would recognize. The major event it teases here also is a fan-favorite moment in the series.

The promo depicts Mob’s first meeting with Dimple. Wanting to be worshipped as a god, he starts a cult in hopes to get people to do so. One day, Mob is surprisingly brought to a cult meeting and resulting fallout led to Mob’s defeat of Dimple, who takes on the muscular form shown in the preview. After this fight, Dimple reappears as a wistful spirit who then follows Mob around and constantly annoying him.

The live-action series stars Kazuki Namioka as Reigen, Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob, and Yuki Yoda as Tsubomi. The series is directed by Koichi Sakamoto while Reiko Yoshida and Kei Kunii are handling the scripts for the series. The series also premiered on Netflix Japan January 12. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.