New Mob Psycho 100 OVA Wows Fans at U.S. World Premiere

Mob Psycho 100’s second season may have ended but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Mob and his psychic buddies, as an upcoming OVA titled Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~ brings us back to the popular world. After having debuted at the recent Crunchyroll Expo, fans in attendance at the premiere have given the special a resounding thumbs up! Anime News Network broke down the premiere and panel that was attended by the cast, director, and producers of the OVA itself.

Anime News Network shared a detailed write-up on their Official Twitter Account documenting what was discussed, secrets shared, and how the audience received the 25 minute special animation that revisits the world of Mob Psycho 100, prior to any season three announcements:

Premiere Report: Mob Psycho 100 II OVA • Mob and everyone’s favorite Reigen are back – get all the details from the premiere of the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA from Crunchyroll Expo! #anime https://t.co/457W5so86c — Anime News Network (@Anime) September 2, 2019

Mob Psycho 100 was created by ONE, the man who was responsible for unleashing Saitama and the franchise of One-Punch Man upon the world, in 2012. Much like Saitama, Mob and his friends have managed to find their footing in the anime world, gaining just as much notoriety as its “cousin series” focusing on the world of super heroes.

Are you excited for the upcoming Mob Psycho 100 OVA? Would you like to see Mob and company return for a third season?

The description for the newest OVA for Mob Psycho 100 reads as follows:

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”