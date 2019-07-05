New Mob Psycho 100 OVA To Debut First Clip At Anime Expo

Mob Psycho 100: The Spirits and Such Consultation Office’s First Company Outing ~A Healing Trip that Warms the Heart~ sure is a mouthful, but it’s worth saying if you’re a fan of the popular anime franchise. Following the adventures of “Mob”, the anime series spotlights this powerful psychic as he fights both mortal and ethereal opponents while trying to live a normal life. The upcoming OVA will release on September 25th of this year but fans of the series will get a first look at the series when a new clip is debuted at Anime Expo this week.

Mob Psycho’s Official Twitter Account shared the news that the new clip, which will be around 15 seconds will be premiering at the popular anime convention this week, specifically at the Warner Brothers anime panel:

【Breaking News!!!!】 WE HAVE LITERALLY JUST RECEIVED 15 SECS OF THE OVA THIS MORNING…!!!!!! We will be showing this at WARNER panel today (5th) from 15:30 in HALL B!

No one has seen this so don’t miss it!#AnimeExpo2019 #mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/NEVgUjxIbg — モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) July 5, 2019

While not a lot is known about the storyline for this upcoming OVA, it’s clear that the main protagonists will be “living it up” in a winter wonderland as they try to find some rest and relaxation from the electric, universe shattering brawls they normally find themselves in.

What do you think of the news that a new clip will be premiering from the upcoming OVA? Are you hoping to hear an announcement regarding a possible third season following its release?

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow (with an English dub). They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.