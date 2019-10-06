Mob Psycho 100 Director Reveals His Highlight of Season 2

Mob Psycho 100‘s second season was one of the most well received anime releases of the year, and this is largely due to many of its animated sequences and techniques far surpassing the expectations set after the already impressive first season. The staff is well enough aware of how well their work is received, and just how much work was put into these stellar sequences. Speaking with ComicBook.com, producer for Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Yuzuru Tachikawa opened up about which of his sequences from the season were his favorite. There was one moment in particular that stood out overall.

As Tachikawa explained, the end of Episode 7 of the series featured a particularly notable moment for the series resulted in an impressive scene, “I don’t mean to boast, but the evening scene at the end of Episode 7 was the most memorable for me.”

Tahcikawa dug into why this moment in particular was memorable to the director, “Rotation (wrap around) was the theme of the storyboard for this episode, and my most favorite rotation / warping shot is where elementary school Mob turns into present Reigen during the flash back. Oh it wasn’t actually intense moments.” It’s no surprise that this moment stood out to Tachikawa as it’s one of the biggest breakout scenes of the entire series overall for fans too.

Episode 7 of the second season is one of the deepest in terms of how much it puts Reigen through. Shortly after one of his biggest secrets is outed in front of the entire world, this last scene in particular highlights why Mob has come to see Reigen as a suitable mentor over the years. It’s hinted that Mob has always been aware of Reigen’s con artist ways, but this one shot unites the two in a way that reflects how much of a difference the two have made for one another by just being in each other’s lives.

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find both seasons of Mob Psycho 100 streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The second season is described as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”