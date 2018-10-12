‘Mob Psycho 100’ Releases Latest Season 2 Visual

Mob Psycho 100‘s much anticipated second season is getting closer and closer to its January 2019 premiere, and it’s been releasing a new main visual for the series once a month until its official launch.

The latest visual features a disappointed and bummed out Reigen as he spends his birthday alone. There’s a good chance that everyone else forgot it was his birthday. But at least fans will be seeing more of Reigen, happy and not, sooner rather than later.

Dubbed Mob Psycho 100 II, Studio Bones will be revealing new posters for the second season once a month until its official release in 2019. The new key visuals for the series have featured everything from Mob powerfully tearing apart a city, the characters relaxingly taking a walk, celebrating a big birthday, and one of the gang having a relaxing day on the beach.

The most recent release featured a gentle visual of Mob and Ritsu enjoying the company of many, many bunnies. It’s a very good look into the series for those unaware of its zany nature too. Details about the new season are scarce as of this writing, but the series has confirmed that the staff from the first season will be returning with Yuzuru Tachikawa as director, Hiroshi Seko overseeing series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda again acting as character designer as well.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man,forUra Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.