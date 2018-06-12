‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Reveals New Visual

It has been quite awhile since Mob Psycho 100 made an anime outing, but that will change soon enough. Earlier this year, the franchise put out its first OVA special, and a full second season is on the way. So, it is about time fans got a new visual for the season order, isn’t it?

Not long ago, the official website for Mob Psycho 100 posted a new key visual for the anime’s new season. The artwork, which can be found below, highlights several familiar characters in one unexpected setting.

Seriously, who thought Mob would be the kind of guy who likes singing in the rain?

As you can see, the image showcases Mob Psycho 100‘s main characters. To the right, Mob is seen in one unusually bright outfit. The psychic is dressed in a calf-length raincoat, and its yellow exterior pairs nicely with Mob’s red umbrella.

Of course, Mob isn’t alone; The boy is joined in the rain by his mentor Reigen. The older man is wearing a yellow raincoat of his own, but his umbrella is a more subdued thanks to its black coloring.

Oh, and you cannot forget the pair’s straggler. Over to the left, the art shows Dimple trailing after Mob like usual, and he’s got his froggy friend with him.

So far, there is no confirmed return date for Mob Psycho 100, but the Madhouse title did drop a few details when the second season was announced. The anime will bring back the staff from season one as Yuzuru Tachikawa will return as director, Hiroshi Seko will oversee series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will be its character designer as well.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

