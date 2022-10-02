Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Premiere Shares Official Stills

Mob Psycho 100 is just days out from its return, and the hype over season three has never been higher. After all, it has been a hot minute since Studio Bones rolled out new episodes of the show, and Shigeo has lots to do when he returns to the small screen. And at last, fans have been given their first look at season three's premiere courtesy of some official stills.

The website for Mob Psycho 100 updated fans on episode one this weekend ahead of season three's debut. As you can see below, several stills from episode one were released, and they each focus on very different scenes. And of course, Reigen is front and center in one of them.

Mob Psycho Season 3 Episode 1 Preview Images. pic.twitter.com/Tc4N4EY6cN — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) October 2, 2022

In two of the photos, Mob can be seen as the middle schooler continues on his mission to train his esper abilities. In one of the shots, Mob is seen hanging out with Dimple while another focus on the boy outside a giant stem of broccoli overtaking the town. Manga readers know this veggie will have a lot to do with season three, so the premiere won't waste time in setting the stage.

As for the other photos, one focuses on Mob's longtime crush, and Reigen stars in the fourth still. The photo focuses on the conman in his office, and Reigen's smile is just as charming as ever. So if you doubted the man's reputation as a sex symbol, well – season three will prove you wrong.

If you want to check in on season three, Mob Psycho 100 will bring out its premiere on October 5th. Want to know more about Mob Psycho 100? You can check out the story's official synopsis below:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100 to drop its new season? Will you be watching this season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.