‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ Meets Metroid In This Top-Notch Crossover

Over the years, it seems like every sci-fi series has introduced its own armored suit, but nobody can beat Mobile Suit Gundam in that category. The popular anime kicked off the trend decades ago, and one fans just lent its most famous suit to a very familiar character.

Over on Twitter, an artist by the name Zenkiro shared their take on a possible Gundam x Metroid mash-up. The artwork, which can be seen below, shows Samus Aran all suited up in a mini mobile suit that mimics the RX-78-2 from Mobile Suit Gundam.

As you can see, the body suit borrows the silhouette of the one Samus usually wears. It’s plating and lines are all the same, but it is baring some distinct colors. The famous Power Suit is rocking a red-white palate with shades of blue and yellow thrown in. When you add the new visor and helmet accessory, it is hard to overlook the fact that the power suit is modeled after the RX-78-2.

Of course, there is no telling what kind of power this special Power Suit is packing. In the Metroid canon, Samus’ suit can do an array of things such as shooting energy beams, a variety of missles, and special morph balls. As for the RX-78-2 suit, the giant mecha could go into combat with a Beam Saber, Vulcan Gun, and a shield when need be. So, if Samus got any of those massive Gundam arms, then she’ll be able to take down Mother Brain easily.

Not familiar with the Gundam franchise? You may want to give its latest anime a spin. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, the series is set more than 300 years after the Calamity War first seen in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. With the Earth Sphere falling into anarchy, the world has given way to bandits and rebels. Iron-Blooded Orphans focuses on a young boy named Mikazuki Augus as he works for a security company, and his is used as cannon fodder during an ambush. Augus, along with his friend Orga Itsuka, take the chance to revolt against their demeaning employers – and the determined boy changes his fate when he begins piloting an abandoned mobile suit known as Gundam Barbatos.

