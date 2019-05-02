Gundam Goes Viral After Life-Sized Statue Hits Up Craigslist

The Gundam franchise has been around for decades at this point, and it turns out the mecha is still popping up in the oddest of places. Fans expect to see the series show up on film and television, but there’s one place no one thought to look.

And where might that be? Try Craigslist.

Recently, netizens went wild when an interesting post hit up Craigslist in Orange County, California. The post, which has since been taken down, confirmed a resident was looking to sell a massive Gundam statue that’s been sitting in their backyard.

Hey, @thaButtress, please take good care of our friend! pic.twitter.com/1fSOBrgodd — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 19, 2019

According to details, the Gundam suit was listed for $6,000 and came in at an impressive 20 ft. tall. The Zaku mecha was photographed in two pieces as fans can see above, and the post said the statue used to be at the original Bandai Namco Entertainment office.

Of course, it did not take long before Bandai Namco US noticed the post. The company responded to a tweet highlighting the sale with a photo of the mecha in its prime. Zaku can be seen standing next to the original mecha from Mobile Suit: Gundam, and the pair were a true site to see.

Currently, it seems the post has been taken down from Craigslist, so there is a chance a diehard Gundam fan was able to snatch up the suit. Now, netizens are looking forward to getting an update on Zaku one day, and they are hoping the mecha is living its best life with those who’ve give it a new home.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

