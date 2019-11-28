Mobile Suit Gundam Cosplay Recreates a More Feminine Mecha

When it comes to cosplay, there are those enter the fandom casually and those who go all out. The anime community has a mix of both as the medium has long been associated with cosplaying. Of course, conventions are a great place to meet cosplayers who treat the hobby more like a lifestyle, and one dedicated Gundam fan just shared their most impressive look yet.

Over on Instagram, a user wowed fans with their very impressive Gundam cosplay. The cosplayer agirlwithagreatsmile took their own mecha suit to Comic Con LA earlier this year, and the photos show just how great the look turned out.

“It’s been a moment since I’ve done this but look what I did,” the cosplayer shared. “It’s based on the Armor Girls Project MS XXG-01W figure.”

As you can see above, the cosplay does look rather similar to the actual Gundam. The Armor Girl suit has red-soled heels which attach to its armored feet. This IRL look is more streamlined than the actual suit for mobility, but it gets all of the biggest beats down.

From the shield to its headgear, this cosplay does the Gundam suit plenty of justice. It is hard to guess how much time went into this look before it was finished, but you can bet it took more than a few hours. Now, fans can only hope more Gundam cosplays like this crop up in the next year, so here’s to hoping 2020 works out for the fandom.

