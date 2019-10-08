Mobile Suit Gundam Creator’s Inspiring Words of Wisdom Go Viral

No matter where you are in life, it never hurts to get advice. Whether you’re at a high or low, wise words from others can give you perspective which you never knew you needed. Now, it seems one anime creator is going viral for their life advice, and netizens from all over are thanking Yoshiyuki Tomino for the unexpected help.

Over on Twitter, a user named Ramsey Hassan got fans buzzing when he shared part of an interview from the creator of Gundam. The televised chat saw Tomino talk about his career since he worked on the mech series, and it turns out the artist learned a very important lesson while working on the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now I think back on what Gundam taught me. It taught me that my imagination might exceed my abilities,” the artist revealed.

Yoshiyuki Tomino has the right attitude about art making pic.twitter.com/RrhajpGWhT — Ramsey Hassan (@RamzeeRawkz) October 6, 2019

“But whether my work come out perfect or not, it’s my work. And so I love it anyway.”

For fans like Hassan, these words have struck a deep chord. They speak a piece of advice which artists need to hear. For so many, they expect their work to be perfect in creation and after release. However, Tomino says he’s learned the important thing to keep in mind is that the art is his own work and he should love it anyway.

For some artists, these words are hard to internalize, but Tomino has had decades to instill it within himself. He helped bring around Gundam back in the 1970s and has kept a close eye on it since. Even today, Tomino still holds up Gundam as he will be making his first-ever U.S. appearance at Anime NYC this fall. Hopefully, Tomino will share more wisdom at his big panel, so fans will want to take note of whatever he shares with them.

What do you make of this creator’s wise words…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.