‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ To Return To Toonami

That’s right, Gundam’s fourteenth instalment of the long-running Gundam franchise it coming to Toonami very soon. It was confirmed that Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphan’s will be returning on October 7th through voice actor Kyle McCarley.

McCarley is looking forward to starting work on this new Gundam project and promises to share live Tweets of the animation production. McCarley is not only well-known for his work with the Gundam series, he is also famous for his involvement with Mob Psycho 100, Fire Emblem Echoes, Disgaea 5, Fate Stay Night and Durarara. This installment, ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blood Orphans,’ first made its appearance in June 2016, with already 50 episodes being made.

If you are unfamiliar with Iron-Blooded Orphans then you still have a bit of time to catch up. The series is set more than 300 years after the Calamity War, which was first seen in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. The world had been overrun by rebels and bandits, as the Earths Sphere has fallen into anarchy. In this series, the focal point in on a young boy named Mikazuki Augus, who works for a security company. Augus is used as a cannon fodder during an ambush and he, as well as his friends, use this opportunity to revolt against their demeaning employers.

The boy is determined and his life changes forever when he begins to pilot an abandoned mobile suit known as Gundam Barbatos. Recently this year Gundam fans ranked this installment as the top anime title for the franchise. That means that this series has received more praise than Gundam SEED and Gundam Wing. Therefore, it is obvious that fans have eagerly been waiting for the arrival of this franchises new installment. With Gundam fans now not having to wait too long for them to have their wishes for filled.