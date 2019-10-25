Gundam’s Most Expensive Gunpla Kit Is Crazy Expensive

The most popular mech suit franchise of all time has amassed quite a collection of Gundam models and Gunplas over its forty year existence. While most Gundam models and Gunplas, aka Gundam plastic models, are affordable, there are some replica mech suits that will definitely break the bank for fans looking to wear their love of the legendary franchise on their “sleeves”. One fan has managed to break down the most expensive “Gunplas” that have ever been created with a top ten list that shows you just how expensive these models can be!

GLimited, a fan blogsite that details all the recent news about Gunplas and Gundam Model Kits, broke down what the biggest releases were in terms of price. The least expensive Gundam is the gold plated MG 1/100 model that retails for a little over $500. While each subsequent entry raises the price of the model, with some hitting the thousands of dollar mark, the number one entry truly brings home the prize.

The “PG 1/60 RX-78-2 Gundam Gold Version” was released in 2002, with only thirty copies made for the general public and retailing for around $9000 USD! It is considered by most to be the rarest Gundam model ever released, with fans of the mech franchise having to dish out a pretty penny even if they manage to somehow find one.

Gundam model kits and Gunplas have long been a tradition in the decades of Mobile Suit: Gundam’s history, having sold over 500 million over its existence. With numerous anime series and video games to pull from, collecting every type of Gundam would be an almost impossible task, not even taking into considering different variations of the same mech suits.

With the franchise celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year, Sunrise has been really rolling out the red carpet for one of its most popular series, unleashing a number of different promotions, such as a Youtube channel that houses numerous episodes from the series.

What is your favorite Gundam Model and/or Gunpla? How many Mobile Suit Gundam figurines do you own?

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.