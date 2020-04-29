Anime's Priciest Merch Will Definitely Break Your Bank

Anime merch is easier to find these days than ever before, but that does not mean it is all affordable. There are some things made for the sole purpose of showing off your wealth, and the anime community has certainly experienced that. And after a bit of digging, I am here to tell you that there is some insanely pricey anime merch out there which would break most of our bank accounts.

You can check out the full list in the slides below, but we've got to give out some context first. The list includes some highly exclusive items which were made in tiny batches, so they aren't widely available. After all, if something cost tens of thousands to make, there aren't going to be many made.

But with that said, it seems much of the fandom puts its money into figures and collectible statues. They are the items which will break your bank in a single transaction. After all, you may look at a doll and think it would be crazy to spend hundreds on one, but the doll community is not to be underestimated. Years ago, the Japanese company Zoukei-Mura made 25 high-quality porcelain dolls inspired by the anime Gosick. The dolls brought Victorique de Blois to life, and after a lottery drawing or two, you can now find this doll on the second-hand market for over $1,000.

Of course, there are other statues going for big money, and they are all life-sized. Attack on Titan has life-sized statues of Eren and Captain Levi which each costing at a least $14,000. There are other figures out there for your best girls like Asuka from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

As for the priciest merch out there, that title goes to Gundam and One Piece. The anime have their own 24k gold figures which range in price. The solid gold Gundam statue is $200,000 and the same goes for the promotional statue made for One Piece Gold. The figure of Luffy is a literal treasure, but the limited-edition figure would require most to get a massive loan if they really wanted it!

Would you be willing to spend money on any of the items below? Or have you already busted the bank with your own collectibles?