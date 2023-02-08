Anime Dominated the 2022 List of Most-Pirated TV Shows

Try as it might, the entertainment business is never getting rid of piracy. Efforts to combat the practice have changed and increased over the years, but pirates still find ways around the roadblocks. From film to television, pirates go for it all, and it turns out anime was sadly the biggest target of 2022.

Recently, Variety broke down data from Muso after the organization dug into piracy's impact in 2022. It turns out anime made up the lion's share of most-pirated TV seasons last year, and some very surprising picks made the list.

Top 10 Most Pirated TV Seasons in 2022 https://t.co/TjHS8YwF03 pic.twitter.com/UIm0K0Wb8x — WTK (@WTK) February 7, 2023

To start, Chainsaw Man season one came in second place overall with 13% of the annual share. Bleach season one took 9% before The Eminence in Shadow, Spy Family, and The Rising of the Shield Hero season two came into play. Another animated series also made the list courtesy of Rick and Morty season six, and then the rest of the picks were live-action.

Clearly, anime pulled ahead with a number of titles, but this is hardly a title the industry wants to carry. Piracy impacts whatever business it targets from the bottom down. From creators to animators and even marketers, piracy brings down revenue even though it raises a show's publicity. And sadly, even the most popular of shows cannot live on clout alone.

Chainsaw Man took first place with piracy last year, and there is no telling how data for 2023 will look a year from now. Lots of big series are set to go live this year from Hell's Paradise to Demon Slayer season three. So if you are planning to watch any of these shows, show some support by checking out one of the many, many legal streaming services dedicated to anime.

What do you make of this latest anime report...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.