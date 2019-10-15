Crunchyroll Announces Its Most-Watched Anime of Summer 2019

As the anime fandom continues to grow all over the world, the need for streaming services has become very apparent. In the U.S., Crunchyroll made a name for itself in the early years of streaming, and it has since gone global. To date, at least 50 million users tune into the website to watch their favorite series, and they’ve had a busy year. Now, fans have learned which series were the most popular for Summer 2019, and the list has some fans feeling surprised.

Thanks to Crunchyroll, the site has released its popularity list for last season, and the Top 20 countdown is plenty impressive. Some old-school titles found their way on the list while the rest of the pack was taken over by newcomers. Rather than ranking the series by fans, Crunchyroll put out an alphabetical list noting each anime, and you can read up on the list below:

Attack on Titan

Black Clover

Bleach

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Dr. Stone

Dragon Ball Super

Fairy Tail

Fire Force

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

Hunter x Hunter

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Isekai Cheat Magician

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

My Hero Academia

Naruto

Naruto Shippūden

One Piece

The Rising of The Shield Hero

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Looking at the list, there are some titles which fans expect to see. Attack on Titan, Black Clover, and Dragon Ball Super are givens thanks to their top-tier status. However, some seasonal surprises did take fans back. For one, Bleach made the list despite not having been around for years now, and its popularity has fans reigniting their campaign for more of the series. Isekai Cheat Magician, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime all did very well in the summer too. Now, fans are eager to see which series thrive in the fall, and they’ve got a feeling My Hero Academia will dominate the list again.

So, which of these series did you watch last season? Did any of your favorites miss the list entirely? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!