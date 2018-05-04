‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease Season 3’s Next Big Battles

My Hero Academia proved to be big enough to even rival the buzz of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War last week, with an episode that saw Izuku Midoriya step into his most heroic light yet! Now that that Deku has shown he has the power and conviction of a true pro hero, the latest My Hero Academia episode teasers are hinting that we’ll get to see more students of classes 1-A and 1-B following in Midoriya’s footsteps:

Translated the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Episode 43 and 44 synopsis and character overviews, posted by @YonkouProd! Next two episodes are going to be INTENSE!!! 👊💪 pic.twitter.com/TK01gNhmVb — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 27, 2018



As you can see above, we learn some pretty ominous and exciting new details from these latest episode synopses. First, it’s affirmed that the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad’s true target is none other than Katsuki Bakugo! We also learn that Mr. Shota (aka Eraser Head) will allow the U.A. students to take the kid gloves off and go up against the villains full-force, using their quirks! That sounds like we’ll be seeing even more awesome battle sequences like the one between Izuku and Muscular – which is good news to MHA fans everywhere!

Additionally, we’ll the debut of what are ominously referred to as “Strong villains”: Ochako and Tsuyu will have to go up against female villain Himiko Toga – whose quirk is one of the more gruesome ones in the series (hint: she has a vampiric method of copying the appearance of others). Himiko has a fairly big role to play in the manga, so keep your eye on her!

The main event for a lot of fans will be Bakugo and Todoroki teaming up – and they will definitely need their combined fiery might, in order to beat Moonfish, who may be the most nightmarish villain we’ve seen, with his S&M costume, straight jacket, and torture-style mouth hooks. His quirk is pretty gross (enlarging his teeth as weapons) and we can’t wait to see his battle with Bakugo and Todoroki play out!

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub will start airing on Toonami on May 5th.