‘My Hero Academia’: Here’s How Todoroki Could Look as an Adult

My Hero Academia is telling us the story of how a group of young kids grow up and become world-renowned superheroes – starting in their teen years and presumably continuing until they become full-fledged adult Pro Heroes. Well one My Hero Academia fan has gone so far as to create fan art concepts of the Class 1-A as fully matured adult Pro Heroes, and the results are pretty spectacular!

Artist Joshua Chan‘s collection is gaining a lot of notice with anime fans; after sharing his depiction of My Hero Academia‘s Katsuki Bakugo in adult form, we’re back with another major fan-favorite character: the adult version of Shoto Todoroki!

As you can see, the adult version of Todoroki is denoted by one main difference from his younger counterpart: full confidence and control over both sides of his elemental powers.

That a major evolution of character, since Todoroki’s entire story arc in My Hero Academia thus far has been centered around his internal imbalance. When the series began, Todoroki wouldn’t even use the fire element half of his powers, due to their relation to his abusive Pro Hero father, Endeavor. However, as the anime has progressed, Todoroki haas slowly but surely begun to embrace the side of himself that he hates, gaining more and more control over his fire and ice powers, and more importantly, starting to find a balance between the two. However, the Hero License Exam in season 3 proved that Todoroki has more to learn than just embracing his powers: he needs to learn how to have the spirit of a hero. In other words, he needs a little more fire to go with his icy demeanour.

The Boku No Hero Academia manga has gone even deeper into the Todoroki family history, which happens to include one of the series’ biggest mysteries: the identity of the oldest Todoroki sibling (Toya), and his possible connection to Dabi from the League of Villains. Whether that reveal turns out ot be true or not, a lot of My Hero Academia fans definitely want to see this matured Shoto in a one-on-one battle with Dabi, at some point!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

