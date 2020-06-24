Fem My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Eraserhead Cool Spin

✖

My Hero Academia's Eraser Head is one of the coolest pro heroes in the entire series, and now the fan favorite has gotten even cooler with cosplay! First introduced to Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series as the pro hero begrudgingly teaching the young heroes of U.A. Academy's Class 1-A, we have seen much different sides to Shota Aizawa the longer the series has gone on. Although he seemed like he was completely over his teaching duties, the more the series went on the more it became clear just how close to these hero children he really was.

His prickly demeanor truly hides someone who cares on the inside, and what helps to really sell this is just how different he seems from the other pro heroes. Unlike his teaching coworkers, Aizawa's pro hero look has always been subtle. But subtlety is just as effective for the fan favorite as fans and artists are able to take this look as a base and really run with it.

One artist found a surprising new way to show off Aizawa's hero look! Artist @mokiecosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) put a cool spin on Aizawa that gives the pro hero a more feminine take than usual! It just goes to show that his base all black look with scarf and goggle combo is a great way to translate! You can check it out below:

Aizawa continues to surprise every time the series gives him quieter moments with any of the Class 1-A students. These moments not only show a more vulnerable side to the normally prickly hero, but also bring new light to the kind of mentor he is. These smaller moments are why fans love Aizawa so much, and why each time he jumps into the fray makes us all more nervous than ever. Because that will be a major loss to Izuku Midoriya's growth along the rest of the new generation.

What are some of your favorite Eraser Head moments in My Hero Academia? Where does Aizawa rank among your favorite pro heroes? What do you hope to see from his action scenes next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

