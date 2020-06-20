My Hero Academia: Is Eraserhead About To Bite The Bullet?

My Hero Academia is in the thick of the Paranormal Liberation War and casualties on the side of the heroes and the villains are coming in hot, with many believing that Eraserhead might be the next on the chopping block and we thought we'd take the opportunity to break down why Aizawa might not make it to the end of the arc. In the latest chapter of the manga, Eraserhead is squaring off against Shigaraki along with a number of other professional heroes and with the leader of the League of Villains now harboring the power of All For One, things definitely seem grim. Do you think that Eraserhead is not long for this world in the anime franchise of My Hero Academia? What other heroes do you think might not make it to the end of this arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Vigilantes' Back Story (Photo: Viz Media) Aizawa has been recently featured in a number of chapters of the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which showed readers just how the past of the current teacher of Class 1-A went down while Eraserhead was a part of UA Academy. With so much time given to this one character, it seems like all the pieces are being assembled on the ground room floor to bid farewell to the popular hero. As Eraserhead and Present Mic discovered that their friend Oboro had been transformed into a Nomu, it's clear that Aizawa is on the hunt for revenge so a self-sacrifice play could definitely be in the works as he fights against Shigaraki.

The Heroes' Ace In The Hole (Photo: Studio Bones) Eraserhead, throughout the popular franchise, has been an ace in the hole for the heroes, both on the professional level and among the students of UA Academy thanks to his Quirk that can temporarily halt the powers of villains they encounter. In just this story arc alone, Eraserhead was instrumental in pausing the powers of the High End Nomu that were threatening the professional heroes that were simultaneously attempting to stop Shigaraki's awakening as well as take down the mad doctor of the Paranormal Liberation Front, Dr. Garaki. Without Aizawa moving forward, it would definitely lead to a new era in the series.

The Ushering In The Age of Villains We've been pretty adamant about our theory that the end of this story line will usher in a brand new era for My Hero Academia, with the villains taking control of the world and moving things forward to an environment that is far more accommodating to the strongest Quirk wielders in the world. If Shigaraki wins the battle, as we imagine that he will, we'll see UA Academy essentially demolished with the heroes having to go underground to win back the world. My Villain Academia might be a pipe dream, but there are certainly signs that this is where the anime franchise is headed!

A New Teacher For Class 1-A Should Eraserhead die, and the heroes are able to win the day, Class 1-A would need a new teacher to show them the ropes and who better than the "retired" hero of All Might, should he survive that is. Toshinori Yagi has long been the mentor to Midoriya, teaching him how to utilize the power of One For All, and we would think that his expertise would make him the perfect teacher of Deku's class as the series marches into the future.