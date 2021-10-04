My Hero Academia Reveals How All Might Still Syncs with One For All

My Hero Academia has finally answered one of the lingering mysteries about One For All: What is All Might’s true connection to the power? Even as Izuku Midoriya has mastered One For All’s powers and made communion with the spirits of its previous users, the case of All Might has been a somewhat confusing one. After all, as the only hero to pass down One For All to a successor and survive to tell about it, the fact that Toshinori Yagi exists both in the physical world, and the spiritual realm of OFA has needed explanation. Well, in My Hero Academia chapter 328, we finally get it.

WARNING: My Hero Academia Manga 328 SPOILERS Follow!

In My Hero Academia Chapter 328, All Might and the heroes he’s working with get an unexpected advantage in their fight against All For One and his army of villains. During his jailbreak from Tartarus, All For One inadvertently freed Hero Killer Stain; Stain being an antihero rather than a villain meant his twisted moral code made him investigate and eventually deduce that Tartarus’s agents were hiding a prize All For One never found: a data drive.

Stain passes the drive on to All Might, who (with help from the police) decodes Tartartus has discovered. The heroes and cops are finally able to (partially) deduce what has happened between All For One and Shigaraki: their shared use of the AFO quirk has allowed them to send thoughts as radio waves to both coordinate their internal/external attack, and short out Tartarus’ systems.

It’s All Might who is able to connect the dots, based on his own experience with OFA. As Toshinori explains in on scene:

“The vestige of me within one for all seems to have access to my thoughts. But I never experience any sort of syncing with the vestige’s thoughts. Except recently when I touched the boy… or rather when I was close enough to touch him. Whatever my vestige was thinking and feeling sort of flow into me. It’s not words exactly. More like feelings flowing from you.”

It seems clear that All Might and “Aura Might” (as the manga names him) are two separate pieces of the same whole. And yet, making contact with Izuku Midoriya and the power of OFA allows All Might and Aura Might to sync – a fact that could prove pivotal in the future. In fact, a lot of My Hero Academia fans have long believed that All Might is destined to die before the final battle with All For One is over. However, chapter 328 has possibly opened the door for a different twist:

What if All Might must ultimately fully sync with Aura Might (i.e. give up his physical life) in order to give Deku the OFA power boost needed to face AFO Shigaraki?

