‘My Hero Academia’ Teases All Might’s Former Sidekick

Sidekicks are a major part of My Hero Academia, but the number one hero All Might was never seen working with one. But the latest episode revealed that he has a former sidekick.

Although fans don’t get much information about this mysterious former sidekick, they do see him working toward finding the equally as mysterious new villain, Overhaul.

When Midoriya calls Gran Torino about another Internship opportunity, Torino unfortunately declines Midoriya’s request because he’s busy with something else. Midoriya has to use his connections to get a new Internship, so Gran Torino suggests asking All Might, as he can introduce Midoriya to many people…such as his former sidekick.

Midoriya is surprised by this as the episode cuts to a slender man working in a dark room. He’s wearing a white suit, has two streaks of blonde in his hair, and asks his sidekick to “report energetically in one breath” as she’s being dull. The sidekick then says that the young villain they’ve been investigating, Overhaul, is on the move.

Although fans don’t see what comes next, this will be a major part of the next arc for the fourth season of the series. Fans have learned a little bit more about All Might each passing season, and the fourth will explore just how All Might worked with others.

Every previous instance has revealed him working alone when he was in his prime (save for the brief detour to America in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes), and much of All Might’s billing as the Symbol of Peace had him standing alone. So it will be interesting to see how the hero worked with others, especially a sidekick who probably doesn’t share his mighty power.

The more interesting thing, however, is why All Might never brought it up before. But hopefully now that All Might is dedicating himself to teaching Midoriya, more will be revealed about his mysterious past.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.