This My Hero Academia Fusion Will Make You See All Might in a New Way

My Hero Academia‘s Symbol of Peace is one of the strongest emblems in the entire series. All Might not only represents the hopes of characters like Izuku Midoriya, but the hopes of every person in the hero world and beyond. It’s why passing down One For All is such a big endeavor, and why All Might thought long and hard before being inspired enough to pass it down to Midoriya. But what if All Might were…less heroic? What if his visage couldn’t inspire the same amount of hope he usually does? It’d be a different series for sure.

Artist ThelwellJamie imagined a different, horrifying kind of All Might that combines All Might’s muscular frame with…Minoru Mineta’s slimy form. The result is just as unsettling as one would expect, and implies that there’s a hilarious alternate universe where Mineta inherited One For All instead. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The resulting fusion of Mineta and All Might is just as funny as it is shocking. With Mineta’s tiny head and giant diaper like lower hero costume, it makes it an oddly perfect fit for All Might’s muscular form. But it’s certainly an image that doesn’t inspire any kind of hope, and would definitely not garner the kind of smiles All Might is always chasing.

But what would this fusion be called? All Juice? Grape Might? And what would Mineta do with One For All? Putting aside his more perverted tendencies, he’s still a hero. Cowardly, yes, but also a hero who will still do what’s necessary in order to save others. This does beg the question of what kind of pro hero he’ll eventually turn into in the future of the series, and who knows? Maybe Mineta will be just as horrifyingly buff as this in the official series as an adult?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.