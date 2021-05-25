My Hero Academia Fans Are Celebrating All Might's Glow Up

By Kofi Outlaw

My Hero Academia fans are celebrating All Might's glow-up in the latest episodes of the anime. As the sparring match between U.A.'s Class 1-A and Class 1-B enters its final rounds, All Might appears in the stands alongside other U.A. instructors like Blood Hero: Vlad King and R-Rated Hero: Midnight - only now, Toshinori Yagi look a whole lot different! Gone are the slacker cargo pants and white tee-shirt, and in their place, All Might is sporting what looks like a tailored suit, making him look like every bit the celebrity teacher and mentor he now is!

Needless to say, My Hero Academia fans are taking note of how good All Might looks when he actually puts some effort into his appearance - and they're not ashamed to let everyone know!

Character Development

As this fan points out: All Might's updated look isn't just empty novelty - it's a sign of how Toshinori is maturing in his post-pro hero life as an instructor. 

Finally Eating Right

The clothes aren't making the man - the man (and his healthier-looking body) is making the clothes! 

No Need For Baggy

This fan has jokes that since All Might doesn't need to "Hulk-out" and transform into his swole form, he doesn't need the extra space in his clothes. 

Sugar Daddy, Sugar Mommy

The Fan-fic on this is going to be Fifty Shades level. Guaranteed. 

Miss The Gremlin

This All Might glow-up is a nice change and definite milestone - but it's okay if you also miss the old, grungy, Toshinori Yagi. We do too. 

Zaddy Thirst Is Real

Now that All Might is looking like a serious Zaddy snack, that fan thirst is hitting kind of differently. 

Whole Spectrum Plus Ultra!

0comments

It doesn't seem to matter where you fall on the spectrum of sexuality, either: All Might is too damn fine for an animated character. 'Nuff said. 

My Hero Academia releases new chapters weekly Free in Shonen Jump Magazine. Season 5 of the anime streams new episodes weekly on Funimation and Hulu.

