My Hero Academia fans are celebrating All Might's glow-up in the latest episodes of the anime. As the sparring match between U.A.'s Class 1-A and Class 1-B enters its final rounds, All Might appears in the stands alongside other U.A. instructors like Blood Hero: Vlad King and R-Rated Hero: Midnight - only now, Toshinori Yagi look a whole lot different! Gone are the slacker cargo pants and white tee-shirt, and in their place, All Might is sporting what looks like a tailored suit, making him look like every bit the celebrity teacher and mentor he now is! Needless to say, My Hero Academia fans are taking note of how good All Might looks when he actually puts some effort into his appearance - and they're not ashamed to let everyone know!

Character Development character development pic.twitter.com/YVlmox8KZy — leanne (@kycgre) May 22, 2021 As this fan points out: All Might's updated look isn't just empty novelty - it's a sign of how Toshinori is maturing in his post-pro hero life as an instructor. prevnext

Finally Eating Right oh definitely. he started exercising back in the overhaul arc, and i imagine his diet improved too. also rarely coughs blood now - he’s definitely healthier than he was at the start. — leanne (@kycgre) May 22, 2021 The clothes aren't making the man - the man (and his healthier-looking body) is making the clothes! prevnext

No Need For Baggy He doesn't have to wear oversized clothes anymore because he can't become big might 😂 — Niamh has mha brainrot (@niamhwaite) May 22, 2021 This fan has jokes that since All Might doesn't need to "Hulk-out" and transform into his swole form, he doesn't need the extra space in his clothes. prevnext

Sugar Daddy, Sugar Mommy imagine them being ur sugar parents pic.twitter.com/qlaO8obuMX — kira • richard madden's grey streak (@JOEWRlGHT) May 22, 2021 The Fan-fic on this is going to be Fifty Shades level. Guaranteed. prevnext

Miss The Gremlin Kinda miss his gremlin days tho — Cowcat44 (@BrandiMorrow44) May 22, 2021 This All Might glow-up is a nice change and definite milestone - but it's okay if you also miss the old, grungy, Toshinori Yagi. We do too. prevnext

Zaddy Thirst Is Real I love feral baggy clothes Toshi but

Straight back, suit up, little waist Yagi 😳 making me feel things 👀💦 — Allmightluver (@allmightluver) May 22, 2021 goddamn he’s so fine and for what pic.twitter.com/TP30LGugw8 — crying over a 2d character (@noveltyyatbest) May 22, 2021 Now that All Might is looking like a serious Zaddy snack, that fan thirst is hitting kind of differently. prevnext