My Hero Academia Deals Out a Flawless Victory for Bakugo

My Hero Academia's fifth season has focused on the rivalry between Class 1-A and Class 1-B being placed in the spotlight with the Joint Training Exercise Arc, and the latest episode not only showed how Bakugo has progressed emotionally, but how he has learned more about his Quirk, netting him a "flawless victory". Though Bakugo retains his hot-tempered attitude, it's clear that the influence of both Midoriya and All Might have had a major impact on his development as a young hero, pushing him to become a better hero as he works to protect his friends during the encounter.

Before the match even took place, Bakugo made a promise that he would net his team, consisting of his fellow classmates in Earphone Jack, Cellophane, and Sugarman, a victory that would see them suffer no losses in record time. Facing down some of Class 1-B's most powerful students, such as Lizardy, Welder, Jack Mantis, and Plamo, Bakugo demonstrates that he not only has a better mastery of his Quirk, but also is able to use it to dart around the environment, protecting his teammates while also delivering some major blows against 1-B in the process.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

In under five minutes, Bakugo is able to dismantle the quarter of 1-B students, blasting through Lizardy's bizarre powers, smashing out of Welder's trap, taking down Jack Mantis in a one on one fight, and helping to eliminate the glue traps laid by Plamo. With Bakugo's influence, his team is able to net another big win for Class 1-A, making it impossible for his class to lose regardless of what happens during the next match.

Following this major win, Midoriya and All Might are able to talk with Bakugo, marveling at the change in his personality in the field, with the explosive young hero shrugging off their praise and stating that he will continue his dream to leave both Deku and the former Symbol of Peace in the dust. With Izuku part of the final battle in the Joint Training Exercise, Bakugo's "flawless victory" has put his classmates in an amazing position.

Though the Joint Training Exercise Arc is about to end with the next arc focusing on the villains of the series, expect Bakugo to once again play a major role in the fifth season as he will be a main focus for the "Endeavor Agency Arc", which will wrap the latest season.

What did you think of Bakugo's flawless victory? Do you think he'll manage to surpass Deku one day?