‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at All Might’s Best Scene Yet

Anime fans are still having the dub vs. sub debate after so many years, but Funimation has made great strides to prove those fully against English dubs wrong. their big effort to simuldub My Hero Academia Season 3 as it aired proved to work wonders.

The biggest example of this is the fight between All Might and All For One, and with this new behind-the-scenes video, fans can see just how much effort Funimation and this voice staff has put into making this triumphant All Might moment shine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only do fans get to see Christopher Sabat and John Swasey in action as All Might and All For One respectively, fans also get to see Stephanie Young as Nana Shimura and Charles Campbell as Gran Torino in this clip too! The scene was already powerful enough on its own, but the amount of intensity these actors put into their performances is enough to reverberate throughout.

Fans have rightfully praised Sabat for his performance as All Might throughout the series, but he shines so brightly here in this defining moment. Its enough to send chills down your spine even weeks after seeing this fight initially. For those who don’t give the English dub a chance for some reason or another, this clip proves you’re missing out.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.