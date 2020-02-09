My Hero Academia: Bakugo Shares the Advice He’d Give His Younger Self

When it comes to Bakugo Katsuki, there is no telling what the boy is thinking at any given time. From the start of the anime, fans were given ever opportunity to hate the boy given his despicable attitude towards Izuku. However, the high-and-mighty boy has gained millions of fans now that his nasty attitude has changed. And thanks to a new episode, fans are more in love with Bakugo than ever before as he shared some poignant advice to a kid he sees too much of himself in.

For those who do not know, the latest episode of My Hero Academia went live yesterday, and it saw Bakugo undertake a major challenge. The boy has been working with those who failed to get a Provisional Heroes License to earn one at last. To get it, the gang had to wrangle a young class of kids with explosive Quirks, but one child took his powers to an extreme.

The blonde boy was all about leading the gang as he bragged about his superior Quirk. If that sounds familiar to you, it should as that is how Bakugo acted when he was younger. Seeing this kid might have made Bakugo proud months ago, but he has learned enough his first year at U.A. Academy to give this kid some advice he would give to his younger self if possible.

Bakugou isn’t just speaking to some bratty kid who needs to be talked to, but he’s speaking to his PAST SELF. He sees himself in the kid and that’s probably why they had these 2 interact for this arc. These are probably the words Bakugou wished he heard back then. pic.twitter.com/1cXmC2eCjQ — Scar @ REMEDIAL ARC LOCKDOWN (@katsmuki) February 8, 2020

“If you keep looking down on everyone, then you won’t notice your own weaknesses,” Bakugo tells the stunned boy.

Of course, the little kid doesn’t want to face the truth, but he has to in the face of Bakugo. The pair are two of a kind, but Bakugo wants this young boy to do better than him. In order to better yourself, you must first admit to all your weaknesses before you can temper them in training. That is what Bakugo is doing now, and fans are eager to see how strong he comes out on the other side.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.