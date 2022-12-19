My Hero Academia Teases Bakugo's Newest Power

My Hero Academia has teased the newest power that Katsuki Bakugo has developed, on his way to becoming the ultimate hero of his generation. In My Hero Academia Season 6's latest episode, we see Bakugo re-join the fight against Tomura Shigaraki, All For One, and their Paranormal Liberation Front army. Bakugo was critically injured in the All-Out War with the villains, as he brought the series full circle by jumping in and saving Izuku Midoriya in moment of peril. Fans have been waiting (hoping?) to see Bakugo get back up and have a bigger moment in the All-Out War Arc – and we finally got it in Episode 12!

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

The story of the latest My Hero Academia Season 6 episode "Threads of Hope" was all about how the various pro heroes and hero students all contribute to overcoming dire odds to push towards victory in the war. Bakugo's mentor Beast Jeanist revealed to the world that he was still alive, by binding the League of Villains and their giant monster Machia in an intricate steel cable snare, while Mirio reveals he has been re-powered by Eri, and joins the fight. However, the villains find their own motivation to go "Plus Ultra" and nearly break away from the heroes' snare trap – led by the insane inferno that is Dabi (aka Toya Todoroki).

Deku is too beaten down from battling Shigaraki to assist, so Jeanist and Mirio get much-needed backup from the trio of Lida, Nejire, and Bakugo. When Bakugo arrives on the scene, he reveals the newest way to apply his explosive quirk power: "Cluster!"

My Hero Academia: Bakugo's Cluster Move Explained

Okay but Bakugou's cluster looked so cool though, can't wait to see how they animate his awakening pic.twitter.com/n6hAWzoLT9 — Scar (@katsmuki) December 17, 2022

With "Cluster" Bakugo condenses his explosive sweat secretions into stronger, faster, bursts, that create a cluster of bright sparkling blasts that Bakugo is only starting to apply. Based on what is seen in the moment, Bakugo unlocks this new application of his power totally inadvertently, as his desperation to save Izuku (and later attack a variety of oncoming enemies) basically made him manifest Cluster in the midst of battle. For a character like Bakugo, it's probably better means of leveling up than any classroom could ever be...

In addition to Bakugo unveiling a new move, he also dropped his officially hero codename: "Great Explosion Murder God!"

Thakfully, Bakugo's Cluster movie hits a lot better than his codename did.

