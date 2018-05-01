‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Comments On Its Best Episode Yet

My Hero Academia‘s third season has just kicked off, and it has already impressed fans to the point where many are agreeing that it is the best episode of the series to date.

Most agree because the episode featured one of the most intense moments of the anime to date, and it was such a hit with fans the series’ original creator has commented on fans’ response to the episode.

Horikoshi says:

“Couldn’t do this in real time, but thanks to everyone who watched the anime! Deku’s desperation, Kota’s feelings, and the blood-crazed Muscular’s playfulness came across more intense than ever!” https://t.co/Oh5Si5aEK4 — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) April 28, 2018

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared a lovely new sketch of Izuku to Twitter along with what he thought of Episode 42, “My Hero,” saying, “Couldn’t do this in real time, but thanks to everyone who watched the anime! Deku’s desperation, Kota’s feelings, and the blood-crazed Muscular’s playfulness came across more intense than ever!”

This latest episode had such a strong response from fans because Izuku was presented in such a heroic light. Fighting to protect Kota resulting in his biggest show of strength in the series yet, and now fans can’t wait to see what else is to come from Izuku through the rest of the season.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

