‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Play Releases New Photos

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia will be getting its first foray into live-action with a brand new stage play making its debut in Japan later this year, and fans have been divided over many of the character’s costumes.

While they won’t settle the debate between fans, the play has revealed fuller looks at the stage play’s version of several notable pro heroes. You can check it out below.

Photos of My Hero Academia live action stage play’s characters. Opens in Japan April 2019. pic.twitter.com/oyXgnozzLW — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) February 7, 2019

As spotted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter, My Hero Academia: The ‘Ultra Stage’ revealed full body images of Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might. Their costumes may have shared a tease of their looks on the play’s website, but this is the first reveal of their full body costumes.

The play’s costumes have seen some good translations of the series’ characters, and some less so popular with fans. But the reaction to their looks overall has been generally positive. It’s a good place to be for the series’ first live-action attempt, and fans can rest easy knowing the series’ designs could be recreated in real life. Even series creator Horikoshi has shown his approval for the costumes.

Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12-21 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26-29, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage will be directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori will write the script, Shunsuke Wada is composing the music, and Umebo will handle the choreography.

The rest of the cast for the play includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Ryota Kobayashi as Katsuki Bakugo, Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Nagato Okui as Mineta, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.