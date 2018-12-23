‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Play Reveals First Trailer

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest properties currently running in Weekly Shonen Jump, and is now expanding with even more projects coming soon.

The series will soon be debuting a live-action stage play in Japan, and fans got a teaser trailer for My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage during Jump Festa 2019. You can find it in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12-21 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26-29, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage will be directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori will write the script, Shunsuke Wada is composing the music, and Umebo will handle the choreography.

The cast for the play currently includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Ryota Kobayashi as Bakugo Katsuki, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu, Nagato Akui as Minoru Mineta, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso, Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might.

The stage play recently revealed a visual that depicted the series’ characters in live-action, and fans were surprised at just how well many of the designs translated to real life. There’s a live-action film currently in the works with Legendary Pictures, so seeing the character designs work so well in the real world does add hope that a live-action version of the series could really work if those behind the project put the work toward making everything look like it’s supposed to.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.