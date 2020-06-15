My Hero Academia Art Imagines One For All Ochaco

✖

My Hero Academia has become one of the biggest anime out there, and it all began when All Might gave his powerful quirk to Izuku Midoriya. Of course, fans have wondered what life might have been like if Izuku hadn't been the one given One For All, and the question of who could have gotten it still echoes today. That is why one artist on Twitter chose to imagine One For All Ochaco, and we are in love with this in-progress piece.

Over on social media, the user TodorokisWife got fans buzzing when they posted a piece of My Hero Academia fan-art. The artwork imagined a world where Ochaco Uraraka wields the power of One For All. The piece might be in progress, but this draft has fans eager to see the finished result as One For All Ochaco is a thing of beauty.

After all, Ochaco has become one of the dark horses in My Hero Academia. The heroine may have been saved back in the first episode, but Ochaco isn't a damsel by any means. Time and again, the girl has worked to strengthen her Quirk, and her internship under Gunhead made her even more formidable.

I’m not done with One for All Ochako. Just testing stuff out. pic.twitter.com/Slmt5EZr7U — Zol ༄ (@TodorokisWife) June 13, 2020

Now, this art imagines how Ochaco would act if she had One for All. The girl might have Gravity at her side, but the addition of One For All would make the Quirk that much stronger. My Hero Academia fans have seen how the past users of One For All strengthened the power, and Ochaco's determination would have pushed it to new heights. But as it turns out, the Quirk chose Izuku as its next inheritor, and the series has shown the hero to be a worthy recipient of it.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia concept art? Would Ochaco have been a good wielder of One For All?

