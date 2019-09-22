My Hero Academia Creator Shares His Favorite Quirk

Over the years, the creator of My Hero Academia has introduced all sorts of characters to fans. The superhero series has built up such a wonderful world of Pro Heroes, and the next generation of heroes is in the works. With all of these heroes, creator Kohei Horikoshi has had to come up with some real unique superpowers, and it seems the artist has a favorite.

And no, it doesn’t look like One For All took the top spot. It turns out the honor belongs to none other than Cellophane, Mr. Hanta Sero of Class 1-A.

Recently, fans were given a bit of insight into Horikoshi’s favorite quirk. A fan known as HEXAMANDLE posted a colored version of My Hero Academia‘s behind-the-scenes section, and this one focused on Sero. It was there Horikoshi included a comment which singled out the hero’s quirk as his favorite.

“I think I might like his quirk best of all,” the creator shared. “I came up with it when I spotted some tape at a convenience store.”

Continuing, Horikoshi went on to say he wants the chance to explore Sero way more if given the chance.

“He’s most just for one-liners in the background, but he’s a good guy, and I’d like to feature him more. At some point. For sure.”

Currently, the manga is pretty focused on characters outside of Sero, but there is always a chance Cellophane will shine in later arcs. The hero does have a versatile power which has drawn many comparisons to Spider-Man. His ability to swing from cellophane tape and even wrap up enemies with the sticky stuff makes Sero a verstaile hero, and it would be a treat to see more of him.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.