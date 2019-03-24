‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Fiery Shoto Todoroki Nendoroid

My Hero Academia has more collectibles than fans know what to do with, but that is not stopping one brand from doling out even more. Thanks to the team at the Good Smile Company, Shoto Todoroki is getting a new figure, and his Nendoroid looks downright adorable.

Over on Twitter, fans were given a brand-new look at the Nendoroid coming for the Class 1-A hero. The Good Smile Company shared the update with fans, and netizens got to see what the figure’s prototype will look all colored in.

“CALLING ALL MY HERO ACADEMIA FANS! Here is a first look at the painted prototype of Nendoroid Shoto Todoroki: Hero’s Edition from “My Hero Academia”,” the post reads.

CALLING ALL MY HERO ACADEMIA FANS! Here is a first look at the painted prototype of Nendoroid Shoto Todoroki: Hero’s Edition from “My Hero Academia”! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#myheroacademia #nendoroid #goodsmilecompany pic.twitter.com/r4yNv2R8oq — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) March 18, 2019

As you can see above, the painted prototype nails all of Todoroki’s usual colors. His two-tone hair is parted perfectly between red and white. His mismatched irises are hard to overlook, and Todoroki’s training uniform is dyed a deep blue as it is in the anime. So far, there are no details out about when this new figure will go live on online shops, but fans are willing to wait for the pre-order details. After all, Todoroki has become a top character amongst fans, and this pint-sized figure proves the aspiring hero can be as cute as he is dangerous.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

