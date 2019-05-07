My Hero Academia Fans Love These Electrifying Kaminari Nike Sneakers

My Hero Academia steps up the game each week when its manga drop. With a new anime season set to drop this year, all eyes are all on UA Academy, but that is not enough for some fans. In fact, they won’t rest until they can walk a mile in their favorite hero’s shoes, and Kaminari stans will be able to do that soon.

That is, if they got some change to spare. Custom Nike sneakers don’t come cheap, and Kaminari is not about to spare expenses.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Captain Durango continued their on-going quest to give My Hero Academia‘s heroes custom sneakers. The netizen made unique shoes based on Kaminari using Nike’s official customization page, and fans are loving the look.

As you can see above, the shoes are based on the Nike Metcon 4 XD body. The cross training kicks feature yellow soles and tongues to mimic the electricity created by Kaminari. A black body leans into the boy’s usual Pro Hero costume while a yellow Nike swoop ties the whole thing together with some white laces and paneling.

If you are a fan of these athletic shoes, then you can take them home. Nike will allow fans to order the sleek custom kicks for a whopping $150 before shipping and taxes. So, the purchase will all come down to whether or not you’re ready to blow that kind of cash on My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

