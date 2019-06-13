New My Hero Academia Season 4 Poster Surfaces Online

My Hero Academia is the series that keeps on giving to fans. After its debut several years back, creator Kohei Horikoshi has leveled up the story since its anime went live. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting season four, and it seems the fall release has a gift in store for fans.

After all, it seems a new poster for the release has gone live, and it features some familiar (and not-so-familiar) faces.

Over online, reports went live within the anime fandom about of an all-new My Hero Academia poster. The piece appears to come from a leaked magazine in Japan, and it features an inset key visual for season four.

“My Hero Academia” S4 anime new visual. Broadcast begins October 12th https://t.co/l4eE7Rq7sG pic.twitter.com/cV50MO0asD — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) June 13, 2019

As you can see above, the poster features five people who fans may or may not recognize. In the front, we can find Izuku Midoriya as expected; The hero is in his usual green costume, and he’s seen standing next to a recently introduced UA Academy legend, Mirio Togata. Fans are given a close look at the third-year’s shiny costume, and they are both shown side by side while an older man with a pointed nose slinks behind them.

In the background, two more figures can be found. One appears to be a little girl with long hair wearing a dress. The other is a lanky man dressed in an oversized coat trimmed with fur. This mysterious figure seems to be the same one who appeared in the final episode of season three last year, and the same can be said for the glasses-wearing character. Both of these people were briefly introduced in the anime’s season three finale to hype the story of season four, so fans better get excited to meet this duo for real.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.