‘My Hero Academia’ Makes Major Vigilante Exception

When duty calls, the heroes of My Hero Academia suit up quick. Guys like All Might are always first on the scene, but there are times when vigilantes heed the call before it goes off. However, the profession is an illegal one, forcing vigilantes to hang up their cape or wear it in prison.

However, thanks to Shoto Aizawa, it seems one vigilante has a license to save the day… that is, under circumstances.

Recently, My Hero Academia‘s spin-off shared its latest chapter, and it saw Aizawa team up with some vigilantes. Eraserhead was forced to work alongside Koichi when he was cornered by a drugged-out villain, and the fight ended with Aizawa vetting the boy to the police.

After all was said and done, the manga showed Eraserhead speaking with police about the fight, and he told the detectives to let The Crawler continue his activities.

“The vigilante, as you’re calling him. For now, let him road free and keep and eye on…,” Eraserhead said before being cut off. It was then Koichi called out to Aizawa on the street as a civilian, but the Pro Hero wasn’t able to recognize the boy.

Even though Eraserhead scared off Koichi, the Pro Hero does have some respect for The Crawler. The boy risked his life to save Aizawa from a potentially lethal blow, and the older man was impressed by how Koichi intercepted the attack. Now, fans know the police are willing to look the other way when Koichi comes crawling in, and it all has to do with the impression he made upon Eraserhead in the heat of battle.

