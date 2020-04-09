My Hero Academia Artist to Collaborate with One Piece Soon

Two of the most popular anime franchises in the world today are My Hero Academia and One Piece, and while the two story lines have yet to meet in an official crossover, the creator of UA Academy will be loaning his artistic talents with his spin on some of the biggest crew mates of the Straw Hat Pirates! In an upcoming chapter of the magazine, Kohei Horikoshi himself will be giving his own spin to some of the swashbuckling epic’s biggest characters and explaining the design changes that he will make as a result!

Currently, One Piece isn’t finding itself battling against My Hero Academia when it comes to overall sales of its manga, but rather, with the up and comer series of Demon Slayer. Though Demon Slayer’s anime only premiered last year with its first season, it has ascended the ranks to attain manga supremacy from the clutches of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew that sail the seas of the Grand Line! Regardless, the swashbuckling epic still is one of the most well known anime franchises the world over and with a collaboration between Kohei Horikoshi and Eiichiro Oda coming in these new sketches, it will be interesting to see if the two franchises eventually have an official crossover.

Twitter User PRMassss shared the excerpt from the solicitation, noting that the upcoming One Piece magazine would be featuring sketches from the creator of My Hero Academia, with Kohei himself giving his own takes on some of the biggest pirates sailing the Grand Line today:

The author, Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia) will draw 3 characters from One Piece and explain and comment on their designs in the ninth volume of One Piece magazine, one of the characters Horikoshi will draw is Zoro, and here is part of his drawing!#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/sLRY6FNrnl — leo. (@prmassss) April 4, 2020

One Piece has crossed over with other anime franchises before, once meeting the fighters of Dragon Ball Z in a television special that had Luffy and Goku trading blows. While the worlds of the Straw Hat Pirates and Class 1-A may never meet, it is still fantastic to see creators share their love of their “competitors” from time to time!

Who do you think Kohei Horikoshi will be drawing from the One Piece franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, UA Academy, and the Straw Hat Pirates!