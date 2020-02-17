My Hero Academia Reveals Ashido’s Greatest Skill

My Hero Academia‘s Culture Festival arc began with the latest episode of the series, and it’s going to take quite a bit for Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A to move on from the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc. But as the latest episode revealed, the non-hero students in U.A. Academy have been feeling the pressure pretty significantly as they have been forced to stand on the sidelines and watch as U.A. Academy is not only targeted by villainous threats, but that their own lives have been restricted more as a result.

In order to help ease the stresses of the non-hero students, Class 1-A decides to go all-out for the Culture Festival. And as they are figuring out what they exactly want to do for it, Ashido shows off her surprisingly amazing skill that inadvertently helps her out with her hero work. It turns out Mina Ashido is a great breakdancer.

As a show of her skills, Ashido gets into a breakdance in which she spins so hard that wind kicks up from her feet. The rest of the class is impressed that this dancing ability also helps her hero action as Izuku Midoriya pieces together that moving her whole body in such a fashion is also why her fighting skills are so flexible.

EVERYONE STOP WHAT UR DOING AND LOOK AT HER BREAKDANCE

In a previous episode of the season, Ashido was thinking of teaming up with Uraraka and a few others once they graduate and form a hero team. Not that she’s demonstrated her great dance skills, and revealed how these fold into her work in the hero world, maybe we should be paying more attention to Mina Ashido? It’s about time the series use her in more situations than have been previously seen.

