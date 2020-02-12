My Hero Academia Reveals Team Rainy Day

My Hero Academia has been focusing on the idea of team-ups recently, with Bakugo and Todoroki combining their powers in an attempt to win over the hearts of the next generation of heroes. The young heroes of Class 1-A saw in the latest installment of the anime franchise that Mountain Lady, one of the literal biggest professional heroes patrolling the streets today, has been recently teaming up with other pros around the city in order to protect citizens from the coming villain assaults. With Alien Girl, aka Mina Ashido, taking a liking to the idea of heroes combining their quirks, she proposes the formation of "Team Rainy Day"!

Heroes teaming up in My Hero Academia is nothing new, with the likes of Midoriya, Lemillion, and Sir Nighteye attempting to bring down the Yakuza leader of Overhaul as he attempted to change the world by eliminating heroes' quirks. While the final fight came down to Midoriya, the young inheritor of the One For All quirk was only able to bring down the gangster thanks in part to teaming up with Eri. The young girl Eri's quirk allowed for Deku to heal all of the wounds he was inflicting upon himself by accessing 100% of his power, which would normally cause his bones to snap like twigs. However, with this special team-up, he managed to pull out the win.

Team Rainy Day was hilariously created by Ashido, looking to create a team that could create "Acid Rain" by hurling her high into the air with Ochaco's gravity manipulating power and being "steered" by Sero's tape that he ejects from his elbows. Needless to say, this would have to be one of the most ridiculous "ultimate attacks" that we have ever heard of but regardless, it sure would make a name for "Team Rainy Day" if these young heroes ever decided to create a super hero team at some point in their future.

What do you think of Team Rainy Day? What heroes from My Hero Academia should have a team up who have yet to at this point?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.