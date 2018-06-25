‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces Bakugo’s Explosive Family

My Hero Academia may have jumped a big season three hurdle as of late, but the anime is still giving. Yes, All Might’s battle with All For One has ended, but the show has more in store. You know, like Katsuki Bakugo’s family.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, then you will know a lot more about the hero-in-training. After being rescued from the League of Villains, Katsuki was returned home, but he didn’t get to rest. Sooner than later, Aizawa and All Might appeared to ask if Katsuki could live at UA Academy’s new dorms as part of a new initiative. It was there fans got to meet the boy’s family, and well…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yeah, it was as explosive as you would expect.

Mitsuki: Yeah that’s fine, take him.

Bakugou: WHATCHU SAY YOU HAG?!?! All Might: What is this…dark household……… pic.twitter.com/OPG8qdHKis — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 23, 2018

The home visit started with a bang as Katsuki got into it with his mother Mitsuki. The older lady looked like a genderbent version of Katsuki due to their shared hair styles. Oh, and her personality may be fierier thank her son’s temper.

“Don’t hit me, old lady! I’ll kill you,” Katsuki can be heard telling his mom at one point, but Mitsuki does not flinch. She doubles down by swatting Katsuki with a shout.

“Shut up! It’s your fault to begin with for being so weak! You got caught, and now you’re causing everyone trouble,” Mrs. Bakugo says. However, when she turns her focus back to Katsuki’s teachers, she is far more polite.

“Katsuki is reckless and really good at everything, and he was blessed with a good Quirk too. So he had other people fawning over him all the time and ended up like this. He kept getting praised for shallow stuff,” she says. “He’s a hopeless guy, but please train him hard and make him a good hero.”

As for Katsuki’s dad, you could easily forget the mild-mannered man was even in the scene. Masaru’s level-headed personality is a total departure from everything Mitsuki and Katsuki argue over, so it is nice to know the hero-in-training has that kind of temperament in him somewhere.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you a fan of Katsuki’s close-knit family? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!