‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Find Best Use For Bakugo’s Power

My Hero Academia‘s fandom has become a massive one, and it is real good at churning out jokes. Meme after meme has been created poking holes at characters like Mineta, but Bakugo isn’t safe in any way. In fact, netizens love to make fun of the fiery boy at all times, and one fans thinks they have found the kid’s true calling.

Sure, Bakugo will make for a great hero one day, but a viral tweet thinks the boy is way better suited for — um — snow removal.

Over on Twitter, the now-viral post about Bakugo went live following a deadly wave of arctic weather in the U.S. “It’s been snowin a lot lately,” the fan-artist @juicepup wrote, and their work speaks for itself.

As you can see above, the fan-artist drew up a picture of Bakugo clearing some snowy Japanese streets. Irate at all the weather, the testy hero-in-training is seen with an arm reaching out to blow away as much snow as he can. Yes, his explosive quirk may be a bit overkill in this case, but its fire would get the job done.

Strangely enough, it seems Bakugo would not be the first person to have thought of this trick. A man decided he was done with his snow earlier this month in North Dakota. According to various news reports, a man named Todd Fox was arrested by police after he used an actual flamethrower to clear his front yard of snow. Tired of the piling powder, Fox stepped out to clear his property with the illegal weapon, and he was arrested soon after for reckless endangerment. Clearly, there is something in the man that he shares with Bakugo, and fans are just waiting for an omake to delve into Bakugo’s bright future clearing snow with a simple blast of his palm.

So, do you think Bakugo could fall back on this job if his hero dreams fall through?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.