Are These The Best Moments Of ‘My Hero Academia’ So Far?

There are few anime series out there with as much clout as My Hero Academia right now. This year, the series returned with its second season, and the release became one of shonen's hottest topics. With a third season on the way, fan are looking back on everything My Hero Academia has offered up, but they are not the only ones doing so.

Funimation is getting in on the trend, and the studio just shared their list of the anime's top moments.

As you can see above, the popular publisher posted its take on the top five hero moments from My Hero Academia so far. The list covers the anime's first and second seasons, but it is up to you to decide if its right. You can read up on the controversial list below:

Gran Torino Knocks Out A Nomu

Deku Saves Bakugo

Endeavor Deals A Sick Burn

Students Fight Back At USJ

All Might's Plus Ultra Punch

When it comes to heroic moments, Kohei Horikoshi's series has no shortage. My Hero Academia may have its villainous leagues, but its heroes are always front and center. In season one, Izuku and All Might dominated the screen before the second season showed off guys like Todoroki Shouto.

In fact, the second season had fans buzzing when it pitted Izuku against his two-toned classmate. When the anime kicked off its 'Sports Festival' arc, fans were all but counting down the days until Todoroki took on Izuku in a one-on-one match. Bones Inc. did not disappoint when the fiery match went live, and its bombastic animation went viral even outside of the anime fandom. So, you can be sure that moment landed on plenty of best lists for 2017.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

