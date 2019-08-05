My Hero Academia Unveils Wacky Commercial Starring Famous Bodybuilder

My Hero Academia recently launched a collaborative campaign with the Monster Strike mobile game in Japan, and marked the occasion in a beefy and hilarious way. Monster Strike producer XFLAG aired a commercial for the collaboration and tapped famous comedian and bodybuilder Nakayama Kinnikun. The spot sees Kinnikun donning All Might inspired body paint and hanging out with other beefy men on the beach as they play the game.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi recently shared a comment about the hilarious commercial, and he was happy to see Kinnikun was the star of the new commercial considering he inspired “a lot” of My Hero Academia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horikoshi’s comment for this week’s Shonen Jump Vol. 36/37 says: “A lot of BNHA was influenced by Kinni-kun, and I’m happy he was able to do the commercial for the Monster Strike collab!” Kinni-kun is a popular Japanese body builder, and here’s the CM Horikoshi is referring to! pic.twitter.com/agqCSJttkg — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 5, 2019

As shared by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, Horikoshi had the following to say about the recent commercial, “A lot of [My Hero Academia] was influenced by Kinni-kun, and I’m happy he was able to do the commercial for the Monster Strike collab!” It’s not quite clear how much Kinnikun inspired the series itself, but his muscular frame and funny demeanor are definitely a good foundation for My Hero Academia. Horikoshi often combines wacky character designs with fierce hero moments, and Kinnikun would most likely be a great fit for a live-action adaptation of the series.

A live-action adaptation of the franchise has been in the works for a while. Last fans had head of this new film project, it was being produced by Legendary Pictures but word has been mum since it was announced back in 2018. At least commercials like this prove that the characters’ muscular frames in the series could be represented in a pretty fun way!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.