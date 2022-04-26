My Hero Academia Brings the Heat with Shoto's Epic New Fight

✖

My Hero Academia is bringing the heat with Shoto Todoroki's latest fight – the one fans have been waiting for all along – facing his older brother Toya, aka Dabi! The final battle between Shoto and Dabi was one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of the Final War Arc now taking place in My Hero Academia's manga – and though it may be staggered in its pacing, the moment is now upon us!

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 takes all the focus of the Final War and places it squarely on the fight between Shoto and Dabi. The battle is one part physical, one part mental and definitely one part emotional chess, as Dabi brings the entire sordid history of the Todoroki family up, as he simultaneously takes his little brother Shoto on a crash-course of the most incinerating super moves their father Endeavor ever created (Flash-Fire Fist, Hell Spider, Jet Burn, etc...). As Lida points out from the sidelines, Dabi's heat is greater than Endeavor's – but also much more uncontrolled and dangerous.

The Todoroki vs. Dabi fight is probably one of the most epic fights ever, especially when it’ll be animated like holy SHIT look at the detail!!! pic.twitter.com/6PPJadalzQ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 24, 2022

As Dabi tries to burn the world down, he lays into Shoto with a verbal roasting, trying to get in his brother's head about never living up to Endeavor's ideal of their power, and having to now keep company with those who look at him and his family with shame and disgust. However, instead of breaking Shoto's spirit like Dabi intended, the harsh words only inspire Shoto to unleash the new limit breaks of his own powers!

As Shoto tells Dabi in the climatic scene of dialogue: "You're not wrong about me. I took the long way around, and was full of doubt all the while. A 'half-baked dummy.' That's me... Here I thought you were only focusing on dad! But no – you were nice enough to take a close look at me too. Gald to know it. I turned Flashfire into something more. Now it's a move to stop you."

With that, Shoto debuts his new "Flashfire Fist: Phosphor" move, which negates Dabi's heat!

The fight between Shoto and Dabi is left to be continued, but it seems like Kohei Horikoshi is indeed bringing this subplot of My Hero Academia to the exact conclusion a lot of fans long speculated about. Flashfire Fist Phosphor look, initially like it could be a combination of Shoto's heat/ice powers, or some kind of new power-balancing method wherein instead of just making his flame hotter, he can use heat and cold in combination to achieve all kinds of different light/radiation effects.

Either way, Shoto finding balance in himself represents the Todoroki family finding resolution and balance again, which exactly the deeper thematic line you want for the Shoto's inevitable victory.

