My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Unleashes Shoto's Fiery New Move

✖

My Hero Academia is moving along with its final act, and there is tons to do before Izuku can call himself the world's greatest hero. Right now, the manga is busy pitting Shoto and Dabi together to the delight of readers everywhere. The pair have been destined to battle even before the Summer Training Camp arc began. And now, the manga is proving Shoto's merit with a wild original move.

The situation came to light once Dabi and Shoto squared off with one another under All Might's watchful eyes. The villain has all but annihilated a state of the Symbol of Peace in his bid to defeat Shoto, but the youngest Todoroki will not go down without a fight. In fact, the latest chapter of My Hero Academia confirmed Shoto's desire to stop Dabi, and he even created a new attack to stop him.

I'm excited to see what Phosphor is all about. The significance of his united halves and the fact that phosphorous resists extreme heat has already been pointed out on here. But, I just like the fact that Shoto's technique for Dabi isn't one to overpower, but to ease that fire pic.twitter.com/LAje0Am1Uc — Zenith (@ZenithAni) April 24, 2022

And what might the move be? Well, it is a new form of Flashfire Fist. Shoto calls this new attack Phosphor, and it is an attack only the boy can do.

According to Shoto, this new attack channels both his ice and fire. He pulls the elemental energy into both halves of his body so they combine in his hand. The result allows Shoto to wield fire throughout his body, and the combined energy in his hand creates a hellish explosion.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Brings the Heat with Shoto's Epic New Fight | My Hero Academia Brings Back Star and Stripe With Latest Cover Art | My Hero Academia Animator Sheds Light on Izuku's Sports Festival Fight with Shoto

This new take on Flashfire Fist proves Shoto is expanding the knowledge his father passed down to him. He may never forgive Endeavor for his abusive ways, but it is clear Shoto did learn quite a lot under his command. Now, it is Dabi's turn to heat things up, but his fiery arsenal might not be enough to take Shoto down for good.

What do you think of this My Hero Academia technique? Are you impressed by Shoto's new move set? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.