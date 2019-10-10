My Hero Academia Fans Are In Love with This Cat Cosplay

It goes without saying, but cosplaying is pretty great. The community is a supportive one for so many fans, and the anime fandom has a thriving scene to work yourself into. Of course, cosplay lets fans be as creative as they want with their favorite series, and one person took things to the next level with their super-cute My Hero Academia cosplay.

Just, don’t expect the look to bring Izuku Midoriya to life for real. It turns out the cosplayer dressed up their cat as the hero, and it looks too dang adorable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, it was Funimation who got the conversation going about My Hero Academia. The U.S. anime licensor asked fans how they’d react to All Might taking them to lunch, and the account Cat Cosplay had something to share. The page shared a picture of their cat dressed as Izuku, and it was game over from there.

“Stare at him while he eats until he breaks down and gives me something from that lunch.” pic.twitter.com/XhfaseZX99 — Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) October 1, 2019

“Stare at him while he eats until he breaks down and gives me something from that lunch,” the page captioned their super-sweet photo.

As you can see, the cosplay is pretty accurate to the one which Izuku really wears in the show. The black-and-white cat is very patient with the Hero Costume, and they pull it off with style. Wearing a styled green win, the rest of the outfit is pulled from the anime with its green color palette. It even completes with boots – or socks in this case – so Izuku can use his Shoot Style at will. Just, let’s keep the precious pet from using more than 10% of One For All, yeah?

What do you make of this PLUS ULTRA kitty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.