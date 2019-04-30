My Hero Academia Shows-Off Brutal New Use for Uraraka’s Quirk

The latest arc of My Hero Academia‘s manga has been very focused on the villains of the series as Shigaraki and the League of Villains are currently in the midst of a bloody bout with a new villainous faction, the Meta Liberation Army. So far the arc has explored more of Shigaraki’s past, and it seems like the rest of the arc will be exploring the remaining members of the League of Villains as the series has recently revealed more about Toga.

Along with putting her up against a villain that knows way too much about her past, Toga was fighting for her life for the first real time in the series and has thus evolved her quirk. Now that her Quirk has morphed to the point where she can use the abilities of whoever she transforms into, Toga unleashed a violent new use of Uraraka’s gravity quirk.

In Chapter 226 of the series, Toga is currently fighting against Curious of the Meta Liberation Army. As the investigative reporter of the group, she researched Toga’s tragic breakdown into villain. As she continues to push that tragic narrative, Toga insists that it isn’t true and she’s actually happy with the person she’s become. She uses the last stash of Uraraka’s blood she had left and transformed into her as a last ditch resort.

But unlike the other transformations, Toga suddenly finds that she can use Uraraka’s Gravity manipulating Quirk and not only makes contact with Curious, but the surrounding Meta Liberation Army soldiers surrounding her. They then all float into the sky one by one. Insisting to herself that she’s happy with who she is, and secretly admitting how much she wants to live a life like Midoriya and Uraraka, Toga then releases the quirk like she’s seen Uraraka do.

Then Curious and the other floating soldiers slam head first into the pavement below and explode in blood. Not only does this power up Toga to a frightening new level as it opens up new avenues of her power, but it demonstrates just how scary of a villain Uraraka could have been. Her gravity quirk easily could be used to kill without much problem.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

