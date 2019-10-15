My Hero Academia Teases Shigaraki’s Ultimate Form

Shigaraki had a tragic childhood and his insanely powerful quirk manifested itself in one of the worst ways possible as a result. With his power focusing on “decay”, the young white haired soon-to-be villain accidentally killed his entire family. He grew under the wing of All For One, eventually leading the League of Villains against the heroes of the world while simultaneously being the progeny of All Might’s mentor. Recently, Shigaraki managed to take the reins of a group of villains that is currently rolling 100,000 members deep with the Paranormal Liberation Front, but is looking to become even stronger thanks to the help of a rogue scientist.

Daruma Ujiko has long been a scientist under the employ of All For One, sharing his theories with the villain in order to make him stronger. With Shigaraki looking to achieve the same goals, he is underground Ujiko’s experiments which will leave him tortured for the better part of four months, but once the experiments have concluded, the young villain will have powers to rival both All Might and All For One it seems.

Shigaraki’s quirk is already the strongest it has ever been, allowing him to defeat Re-Destro by using his “decay” to completely eradicate the Meta Liberation Army’s leader’s legs. With Re-Destro seceding control of his army to Shiggy, it seems that the villains of My Hero Academia has never been more powerful.

Ujiko’s experiments stem from the theory that he discovered called, “The Quirk Singularity”. Basically, Daruma theorizes that humanity will one day be unable to control their newfound powers, with their “hardware” unable to keep up with their “software”. It’s through these new experiments, which Shigaraki will be the test subject of, that the villain will manage to become one of the most powerful beings in existence according the mad scientist.

The chapter ends with a brief overview of all the heroes, young and old, not realizing that they have four months before a brand new threat is unleashed upon them. How, and if, the heroes are able to defeat Shigaraki’s new form will surely be a big story arc coming up in My Hero Academia.

