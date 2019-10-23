My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku’s Latest Pro Hero Goal

My Hero Academia is gearing up for a major conflict with the villains, and the government has been so scared about the criminal world’s rising power that it’s been training heroes to jump into action much sooner than usual. This has led to Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A going on some mandatory work studies to prepare, and Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are all working under the current top hero Endeavor. He’s got his own ideas as to how the three of them can improve for what’s to come, but each of them has their own ways they want to grow.

Chapter 247 sees Endeavor taking the three of them out on patrol, but he holds a debriefing beforehand in order to figure out what they’re all looking for. Midoriya in particular wants to master his newest quirk, somehow utilize his max power, and yet not ruin his body in the process like always.

Although he’s reached a point where he can manage to exert his power without damaging his body, he wants to learn how to manifest and use the Blackwhip quirk much like how he learned how to use the base strength boost of One For All. As he explains in a hilarious bit of his usual info dump rambling, he wants to use Blackwhip in very much the same way he uses Air Force.

Air Force has a drawback in which he can only use it for a brief moment when he exerts 20 percent of his power, but it hurts him. He wants to modify that thought process for Blackwhip that he can start using it practically, and is hoping to get the experience with using all of these thought processes in tandem. Endeavor, hilariously, manages to understand Midoriya’s speedy rumblings.

Endeavor understands that Midoriya wants to make this balancing act of his second nature, and concludes that he is also someone who’s suffered due to his quirks. He says Midoriya is “one of us,” but there’s no clear indication of what that means. Only that it’s implied that it’s tied to All Might in some way as Endeavor understands that Midoriya’s strength quirk is like All Might’s.

But as Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki continue working with Endeavor this arc, they will each improve before a major event kicks off at the end of the term.